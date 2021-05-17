12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock rose 13.21% to $55.0 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.1K, accounting for 20.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. read more