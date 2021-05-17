12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares increased by 15.7% to $1.4 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 15.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares moved upwards by 7.67% to $0.7. At the close, ToughBuilt Industries’s trading volume reached 865.0K shares. This is 24.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.1 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock moved upwards by 5.96% to $8.0. Canoo’s trading volume hit 66.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares moved upwards by 2.04% to $10.97. At the close, Renren’s trading volume reached 4.4K shares. This is 2.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.6 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares rose 1.91% to $3.72. This security traded at a volume of 54.8K shares come close, making up 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $246.4 million.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares moved upwards by 1.39% to $40.75. This security traded at a volume of 288.5K shares come close, making up 3.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.4 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) stock decreased by 4.26% to $9.0 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 41.3K shares, which is 3.98 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $372.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock fell 3.58% to $1.35. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 28.2K shares, which is 0.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.8 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock declined by 3.47% to $1.67. At the close, Remark Hldgs’s trading volume reached 58.5K shares. This is 1.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) shares decreased by 2.84% to $10.64. OneSpaWorld Holdings’s trading volume hit 47.0K shares by close, accounting for 10.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $962.5 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock fell 2.83% to $2.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.5K, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.9 million.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock fell 2.66% to $30.46. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.0K shares, which is 2.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $427.0 million.
