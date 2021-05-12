Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock rose 5.85% to $4.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The current

Gainers

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock rose 5.85% to $4.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 132.16% of Aegon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock fell 5.13% to $7.22 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 760.5K, which is 39.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

