12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) stock rose 4.1% to $9.14 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 460.6K, accounting for 73.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $850.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares increased by 2.58% to $0.61. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 491 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.8 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock moved upwards by 1.75% to $4.05. At the close, Diana Shipping’s trading volume reached 34.8K shares. This is 3.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $370.7 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock increased by 1.22% to $1.24. At the close, BEST’s trading volume reached 138.7K shares. This is 4.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $480.7 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $0.82. Pyxis Tankers’s trading volume hit 1.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock increased by 1.06% to $3.78. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 875 shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.0 million.
Losers
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares fell 2.87% to $8.83 during Friday’s after-market session. China Recycling Energy’s trading volume hit 1.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares declined by 2.42% to $12.51. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 55.4K shares, which is 1.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock fell 2.37% to $2.48. This security traded at a volume of 2.8K shares come close, making up 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock decreased by 1.74% to $1.13. At the close, Seanergy Maritime Hldgs’s trading volume reached 5.6K shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $176.5 million.
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) stock fell 1.36% to $365.69. This security traded at a volume of 201.5K shares come close, making up 19.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $58.8 billion.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares decreased by 1.06% to $2.81. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.5K, accounting for 0.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.3 million.
