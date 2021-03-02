fbpx
QQQ
-2.51
326.10
-0.78%
DIA
-0.94
316.44
-0.3%
SPY
-1.70
391.13
-0.44%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Workhorse Group's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2021 10:27 am
The Price And Volume Action In Workhorse Group's Stock Today

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is currently down 3.41% to a price of $16.73. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 5.21 million, about 19.62% of its recent 30-day volume average of 26.56 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Workhorse shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $27.24 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $42.96 and fallen to a low of $1.31.

