Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Workhorse Group's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Workhorse Group's Stock Today

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is currently down 3.41% to a price of $16.73. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 5.21 million, about 19.62% of its recent 30-day volume average of 26.56 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Workhorse shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $27.24 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $42.96 and fallen to a low of $1.31.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.