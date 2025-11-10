Person analyzing stock market data on computer screen.
November 10, 2025 8:30 AM 2 min read

Meta, Marathon Petroleum, Exxon Mobil And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is in a pullback.

On the earnings front, Joby Aviation, on Nov. 5, reported quarterly losses of 48 cents per share, which missed the Street estimate for losses of 19 cents. Quarterly sales of $22.57 million were up from revenue of $28,000 from the same period last year.

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, said Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has record free cash flow, increasing dividends, and record share buybacks.

The company, on Nov. 4, reported third-quarter revenue of $35.85 billion, up from $35.37 billion in the prior-year period. Sales exceeded the analyst estimate of $32.55 billion. Adjusted EPS rose to $3.01 from $1.87 a year ago, missing the $3.15 analyst estimate.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is a stock that has done very well despite the fact that crude oil has fallen 20% year-to-date. He also expects the recent momentum to continue.

Lending support to his choice, Exxon Mobil, on Oct. 31, posted third-quarter 2025 earnings of $8.1 billion, or $1.88 per share, topping analyst expectations of $1.47 per share.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) as his final trade.

According to recent news, Meta is ramping up efforts to strengthen America’s artificial intelligence leadership by investing heavily in next-generation AI infrastructure and community development.

The Facebook and Instagram parent, last week, announced plans to invest more than $600 billion in the U.S. by 2028 to expand AI technology, data centers, and workforce capabilities — a move it says will help advance its vision of “personal superintelligence” for everyone.

Price Action:

  • Joby Aviation shares gained 4.1% to close at $14.90 on Friday.
  • Marathon Petroleum shares rose 0.5% to settle at $193.76 during the session.
  • Exxon Mobil shares gained 2.4% to close at $117.22 on Friday.
  • Meta rose 0.5% to settle at $621.71 during the session.

Photo: Shutterstock

