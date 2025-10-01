Nvidia, Amphenol, Lockheed Martin And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he is sticking with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and not selling the stock.

Nvidia surged on Tuesday, climbing past its 52-week high and becoming the first company to reach a $4.5 trillion market capitalization, as major tech firms continue to pour resources into artificial intelligence initiatives. The company's latest advancements include the open-source Newton Physics Engine, now integrated into Nvidia Isaac Lab, and the release of the open Nvidia Isaac GR00T N1.6 reasoning vision language action model for robot skills.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) had a rough summer, but the stock is now making a nice run. It gained around 10% for the month and is in positive territory for the year, he added.

According to recent news, Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, received a $10.855 billion contract from the U.S. Navy on Sept. 26 to build up to a maximum of 99 CH-53 K King Stallion helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps over a five-year period.

Amy Raskin, chief investment officer at Chevy Chase Trust, named Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) as her final trade.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sept. 26 approved Regeneron’s Evkeeza (evinacumab-dgnb) ANGPTL3 antibody as an adjunct to diet and exercise and other lipid-lowering therapies for the treatment of children from age 1 to less than 5 years old with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, picked Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney, on Sept. 29, maintained Amphenol with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $124 to $139.

Price Action:

Nvidia shares gained 2.6% to close at $186.58 on Tuesday.

Lockheed Martin shares gained 1.5% to settle at $499.21 on Tuesday.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.3% to close at $562.27 during the session.

Amphenol shares gained 2.3% to settle at $123.75.

Photo: Shutterstock