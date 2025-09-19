CrowdStrike, SoFi, Clearway Energy And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, said SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI hit an all-time high on Thursday.

Lending support to his choice, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, on Thursday, maintained SoFi Technologies with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $26 to $31.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said Clearway Energy, Inc. CWEN has a 6.5% dividend yield. She spoke with the company's CEO this week, who confirmed the objective to grow the earnings and dividend.

As per the recent news, Clearway Energy, on Aug. 6, announced a $100 million at-the-market equity offering program.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, picked CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD, which rose sharply on Thursday.

CrowdStrike shares jumped on Thursday as investors reacted positively to strategic AI initiatives and acquisition plans. The surge came after CrowdStrike announced its new Risk-based Patching feature with Falcon on Wednesday. This AI-driven solution combines security and IT operations into one platform.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI as his final trade.

Price Action:

SoFi shares rose 3.6% to close at $28.11 on Thursday.

Clearway Energy gained 0.8% to close at $28.11 on Thursday.

CrowdStrike shares gained 12.8% to close at $502.63 during the session.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF gained 3.1% on Thursday.

Check This Out:

