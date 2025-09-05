Berkshire Hathaway, Raymond James Financial, Apollo Global And A Consumer Cyclical Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

How do financial powerhouses like Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway maneuver through unexpected market twists? As trading experts unveil their final picks, intriguing developments hint at surprising strategic plays that could redefine their trajectories.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, named Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF as his final trade.

On Aug. 25, Raymond James named Eric Lauzon as Senior Vice President, Growth and Development.

Bill Baruch, founder and president of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, said Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK has a lot of support at $490.

On the earnings front, Berkshire Hathaway, on Aug. 4, posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO continues to grow fee-related earnings and AUM.

On Sept. 2, Apollo and Bridge Investment Group Holdings announced that Apollo has completed the previously announced acquisition of Bridge in an all-stock transaction.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN as his final trade.

On Thursday, Amazon.com announced a deal with JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU. Under the agreement, Amazon’s Blue Origin unit will provide satellite internet to JetBlue aircraft, a project Kuiper partnership that could boost in-flight Wi-Fi.

Price Action:

Raymond James Financial shares gained 2.7% to settle at $171.09 on Thursday.

Berkshire Hathaway gained 1.1% to close at $506.91 on Thursday.

Apollo Global rose 1.6% to settle at $134.76 during the session.

Amazon shares gained 4.3% to settle at $235.68 on Thursday.

