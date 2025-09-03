Amazon, Netflix, MPLX And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

As global markets navigate economic uncertainties, investors increasingly focus on strategic stock selections to maximize returns amid fluctuating conditions. This environment encourages financial experts to share insights on promising trades, driving attention to companies demonstrating resilience and growth potential.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Netflix, Inc. NFLX has 32 times earnings, with 32% expected growth.

The streaming giant recently announced that its UK unit grew revenue 11% in 2024 to 1.85 billion pounds ($2.48 billion) as it expanded in the market.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, named Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN as his final trade.

Amazon launched Lens Live on Tuesday, upgrading its visual search capabilities with artificial intelligence to enable real-time product scanning and discovery for U.S. shoppers.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said MPLX LP MPLX has a 7.5% dividend yield.

On Aug. 27, MPLX agreed to sell its Rockies gathering and processing assets to Harvest Midstream for $1 billion.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Valero Energy Corporation VLO as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Valero Energy, on July 24, reported second-quarter revenue of $29.89 billion, beating analyst estimates of $27.36 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.28 per share, beating estimates of $1.94 per share.

Price Action:

Netflix shares gained 0.5% to settle at $1,214.11 on Tuesday.

Amazon shares fell 1.6% to close at $225.34 during the session.

MPLX rose 0.2% to settle at $50.97 during the session.

Valero Energy shares gained 1.5% to settle at $154.28 on Tuesday.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock