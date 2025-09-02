Altria
Top 2 Defensive Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Quarter

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
As of Sept. 2, 2025, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

RLX Technology Inc – ADR RLX

  • On Aug. 22, RLX Technology reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results. “We are pleased to deliver another strong performance this quarter, thanks to our effective strategy execution and solid progress in our international expansion amid ongoing transformation in the global e-vapor industry.” commented Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. The company's stock jumped around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $2.69.
  • RSI Value: 79.1                                
  • RLX Price Action: Shares of RLX Technology gained 2.8% to close at $2.54 on Friday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 79.89 Momentum score with Value at 61.51.

Altria Group Inc MO

  • On Aug. 21, Altria Group raised its quarterly dividend by 3.9% from $1.02 to $1.06 per share. The company's stock gained around 9% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $68.60.
  • RSI Value: 70.8
  • MO Price Action: Shares of Altria gained 1.2% to close at $67.21 on Friday.

