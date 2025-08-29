CrowdStrike, KKR, Synchrony Financial And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Volatility in the stock market often creates opportunities for investors as companies navigate fluctuating earnings reports. Amid ongoing economic shifts, analysts and fund managers are closely monitoring performance metrics to identify potential investment prospects.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said KKR & Co. Inc. KKR sold off around 10% after earnings and sees a good entry point here.

KKR reported quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share on July 31, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.16 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.857 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.839 billion.

Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner, named Schlumberger Limited SLB, saying oil services revenue is going to increase.

Melius Research analyst James West initiated coverage of SLB on August 20 with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $82.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, said several financial stocks surged to 52-week highs on Thursday, and Synchrony Financial SYF is the one he really likes.

On the earnings front, Synchrony Financial announced its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 22, reporting mixed financial performance. While the company exceeded analyst expectations for both total revenue and earnings per share, key operational metrics declined.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD posted an unbelievable earnings report and has the best CEO in the space. He is staying long on the stock.

CrowdStrike reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates of $1.15 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, beating estimates of 83 cents per share.

Price Action:

KKR shares fell 0.3% to settle at $140.09 on Thursday.

SLB shares rose 1.4% to close at $36.48 during the session.

Synchrony Financial rose 1.1% to settle at $76.58 during the session.

CrowdStrike shares gained 4.6% to settle at $442.00 on Thursday.

Check This Out:

