August 22, 2025 7:41 AM 1 min read

ServiceNow, Live Nation Entertainment And A Health Care Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, said ServiceNow, Inc. NOW is around 25% off its 52-week high. It has become a victim of its own success, so it’s probably creating an attractive entry point, he added.

On the earnings front, ServiceNow reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $3.22 billion on July 23, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.09 per share, beating analyst estimates of $3.57 per share.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY has a 5.5% dividend yield and has paid dividends for 55 straight years. It is not an aristocrat because it hasn’t increased in all those years, but it’s still a great stock, she added.

Lending support to her choice, Bristol-Myers Squibb, on July 31, reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV as his final trade.

Supporting his view, MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman, on Aug. 18, initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $195.

Price Action:

  • ServiceNow shares fell 1.5% to settle at $876.97 on Thursday.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 0.4% to close at $48.43 during the session.
  • Live Nation Entertainment shares gained 0.4% to close at $162.47 during the session.

BMYBristol-Myers Squibb Co
$48.810.78%

LYVLive Nation Entertainment Inc
NOWServiceNow Inc
