July 23, 2025 5:01 PM 2 min read

ServiceNow Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises 2025 Subscription Revenue Outlook, Shares Charge Higher

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

ServiceNow Inc NOW reported financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the key details from the software solutions company's report.

Q2 Earnings: ServiceNow reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $3.22 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.09 per share, beating analyst estimates of $3.57 per share.

Total revenue and Subscription revenue climbed 22.5% year-over-year. ServiceNow said it had remaining performance obligations of $23.9 billion at quarter's end, up 29% year-over-year. The company noted that customers with more than $20 million in annual contract value increased by more than 30% year-over-year.

“Our beat-and-raise quarter showcases the mission-critical nature of the ServiceNow AI Platform. Every business process in every industry is being refactored for agentic AI,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow.

ServiceNow said it repurchased approximately 381,000 shares of its common stock in the quarter for $361 million. The company had approximately $2.6 billion remaining on its buyback at the end of the period.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Guidance: ServiceNow expects third-quarter subscription revenue of $3.26 billion to $3.265 billion. The company also increased its full-year subscription revenue outlook to $12.775 billion to $12.795 billion, up from prior guidance of $12.64 billion to $12.68 billion.

ServiceNow’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

NOW Price Action: ServiceNow shares were up 6.54% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $1,019 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com

NOW Logo
NOWServiceNow Inc
$1019.595.95%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
59.77
Growth
95.91
Quality
64.98
Value
8.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved