Apple, Palo Alto Networks And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said FLEX LNG Ltd. FLNG is up 10% on the year. The company has a 12% dividend yield and 13 times earnings, she added.

Flex LNG will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 46 cents per share, down from 56 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company projects quarterly revenue of $82.44 million compared to $84.7 million a year earlier.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of Investment Solutions and Portfolio Manager at Hightower Advisors, named Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW as her final trade.

Shares of several cybersecurity and software stocks fell on Thursday in possible sympathy with Fortinet, Inc. FTNT, which fell after reporting second-quarter earnings and receiving several price target cuts form analysts.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, picked Apple Inc. AAPL as his final trade.

Apple announced on Wednesday a new $100 billion commitment to increase investments in the U.S., bringing the company’s total investment commitment to $600 billion. Apple said it will expand support for Corning's U.S. glass manufacturing — including Kentucky — to increase domestic production of iPhone cover glass.

FLEX LNG shares rose 0.1% to settle at $25.38 on Thursday.

Palo Alto shares declined 2.8% to close at $168.10 during the session.

Apple shares gained 3.2% to close at $220.03 on Thursday.

