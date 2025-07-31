Ford CEO Teases Breakthrough EV: 'Model T Moment' For Company

Automaker Ford Motor Company F wants investors and consumers to circle Aug. 11 on the calendar as the day when the company's position in the EV sector changes.

What Happened: Ford reported second-quarter financial results this week, which included more details on the economic impacts that tariffs from the Donald Trump administration have had on the company.

While tariffs and the financial results were among the headlines, CEO Jim Farley provided another headline during the company's earnings call.

"August 11 will be a big day for all of us at Ford," Farley said during Wednesday's earnings call, as reported by InsideEVs. "We will be in Kentucky to share more about our plans to design and build a breakthrough electric vehicle and a platform in the U.S."

According to the report, this could be Ford's secretive project that could be used for multiple EV models, including a compact SUV, small pickup truck, and an electric delivery vehicle.

"This is a Model T moment for us at Ford."

Farley's comments reference the early Ford vehicle that helped pioneer the mass production of low-cost vehicles. The presentation is likely to highlight more than one future model, according to comments from Farley.

The CEO said the event will be a "chance to bring a new family of vehicles to the world that offer incredible technology, efficiency, space, and features."

Read Also: Ford Says Upcoming Budget EV Platform Will Rival Chinese EV Prices: Report

Why It's Important: Ford's teaser comes as the Trump administration plans to eliminate federal EV tax credits later this year.

Ford is emphasizing growth from other vehicles, including hybrids and its gas-powered vehicles. It’s also canceling a three-row electric SUV that was in development.

Ford currently offers the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit van. The F-150 Lightning is the top-selling electric pickup truck in 2025. It outsold models from Tesla Inc TSLA and General Motors Company GM.

General Motors, meanwhile, ramped up efforts in the EV space. Its pickup trucks saw strong unit growth for deliveries in the first half of 2025.

Ford's event could see the unveiling of vehicles that will compete directly with GM models or Tesla models.

Ford's Model e EV segment had revenue of $2.4 billion in the second quarter, up 105% year-over-year. While the auto maker has lower EV sales in Q2, its hybrid deliveries rose.

Price Action: Ford stock trades at $11.02 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $8.44 to $11.97.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock