- Ford reports second-quarter revenue of $46.94 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $42.77 billion.
- Ford reports second-quarter adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, beating estimates of 31 cents per share.
Ford Motor Co F reported second-quarter financial results Wednesday after the close. Here’s a look at the key details from the period.
Q2 Earnings: Ford reported second-quarter revenue of $46.94 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $42.77 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The Detroit-based automaker reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, beating estimates of 31 cents per share.
Total revenue was up 5% on a year-over-year basis. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by segment.
- Ford Blue: $25.8 billion, down 3% year-over-year
- Model e: $2.4 billion, up 105% year-over-year
- Ford Pro: $18.8 billion, up 11% year-over-year
Ford ended the quarter with $23.02 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
“Ford Pro is a unique competitive advantage driving both top and bottom-line growth while creating new high-margin revenue streams from software and physical services. Ford Blue delivered profitable market share gains, and we continue to improve the efficiency of our Ford Model e business,” said Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford.
Guidance: Ford expects full-year 2025 adjusted EBIT of $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion, which includes a tariff headwind of about $2 billion. The company anticipates full-year adjusted free cash flow of $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion. Ford expects capital expenditures of approximately $9 billion in 2025.
“The net tariff-related headwind of about $2 billion reflects a $3 billion gross adverse adjusted EBIT impact, offset partially by $1 billion of recovery actions,” the company said.
Ford management will hold an earnings call to discuss the company’s quarterly results at 5 p.m. ET.
F Price Action: Ford shares were down 4.42% in after-hours, trading at $10.39 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
