Ford Motor Co F reported second-quarter financial results Wednesday after the close. Here’s a look at the key details from the period.

F stock is down in today’s after-hours session. Check the latest price here.

Q2 Earnings: Ford reported second-quarter revenue of $46.94 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $42.77 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The Detroit-based automaker reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, beating estimates of 31 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 5% on a year-over-year basis. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by segment.

Ford Blue: $25.8 billion, down 3% year-over-year

Model e: $2.4 billion, up 105% year-over-year

Ford Pro: $18.8 billion, up 11% year-over-year

Ford ended the quarter with $23.02 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“Ford Pro is a unique competitive advantage driving both top and bottom-line growth while creating new high-margin revenue streams from software and physical services. Ford Blue delivered profitable market share gains, and we continue to improve the efficiency of our Ford Model e business,” said Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford.

Guidance: Ford expects full-year 2025 adjusted EBIT of $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion, which includes a tariff headwind of about $2 billion. The company anticipates full-year adjusted free cash flow of $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion. Ford expects capital expenditures of approximately $9 billion in 2025.

“The net tariff-related headwind of about $2 billion reflects a $3 billion gross adverse adjusted EBIT impact, offset partially by $1 billion of recovery actions,” the company said.

Ford management will hold an earnings call to discuss the company’s quarterly results at 5 p.m. ET.

F Price Action: Ford shares were down 4.42% in after-hours, trading at $10.39 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Tada Images/Shutterstock.com