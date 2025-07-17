Johnson & Johnson, Intercontinental Exchange And Bitcoin ETF On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

As the global economy navigates a post-pandemic world, investors are keenly observing evolving market dynamics, including shifts in consumer behavior and technological advancements.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Sarat Sethi, managing partner at DCLA, said he is sticking with Johnson & Johnson JNJ amid a positive earnings report.

On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson raised its FY2025 earnings guidance. The company reported a second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share, down 1.8% year over year, beating the consensus of $2.68. The pharmaceutical giant reported sales of $23.74 billion, up 5.8% year-over-year and beating the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT as his final trade.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley maintained an Overweight rating for Intercontinental Exchange on Tuesday, raising the price target from $180 to $202.

Price Action:

Johnson & Johnson shares dipped 5.5% to close at $78.86 on Tuesday.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF gained 2.5% during the session.

Intercontinental Exchange shares rose 0.6% to close at $180.80 during the session.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock