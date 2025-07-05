Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here’s a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending July 4:

US Foods Holding Corp USFD: The food service distributor saw increased interest from readers during the shortened holiday week. JPMorgan maintained a Neutral rating on the stock while raising the price target from $82 to $85. US Foods shares trade near all time highs with momentum coming from the earnings report back in May. The company missed Street estimates for earnings per share and revenue, while reporting a 4.5% year-over-year sales increase and increased gross profits and total case volume. The company's net income was up 40% year-over-year in the first quarter. After a strong quarterly report and a June defense agency contract award win, the company could be one to watch.

Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV: Interest has been rising in gold and precious metals stocks in recent weeks. This week's Stock Whisper Index sees a precious metals company make it, but one of a different nature. Unlike past stocks that mine the metals that have made the list, Franco-Nevada is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company. The company does not operate mines or conduct exploration, instead owning a portfolio of royalties and streams. Franco-Nevada has a history of increasing its dividend and could be viewed as a safer bet in the sector than some of the other companies. UBS maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $205 to $210.

Johnson Controls International JCI: The commercial HVAC and building management company saw strong interest from readers during the week, which comes with analysts increasing their price target on the stock in recent months. Johnson Controls shares recently hit new all time highs with the stock up 35% year-to-date in 2025. Investors could be getting ready for upcoming third-quarter financial results, which are expected in late July. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share and revenue in two straight quarters. The strong recent earnings momentum along with an increased share buyback plan could see shares continue to take out new highs.

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC: One of the largest defense contractors, Northrop Grumman saw increased interest from readers during the week with tensions in the Middle East remaining heightened. The company manufactures the B2 bomber and is involved in several other top defense weapons used. Investors are likely anticipating the company's second-quarter financial results later this month with analysts forecasting earnings per share to grow to $6.70 and revenue to decline to $10.11 billion. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in nine of the last 10 quarters and for revenue in seven of the last 10 quarters. Northrop Grumman could be a winner if tension escalates in the Middle East and potentially thanks to increased defense spending by the US and other nations.

Gilead Sciences GILD: The biotech best known for its work on HIV and Hepatitis drugs recently received FDA approval for Yeztugo, the first and only twice-yearly option in the US for pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of HIV in adults. While the company received approval there are questions over how much the drug will be priced at with Gilead working with insurers to increase coverage options. High pricing of the drug could cause pushback against the company, while also helping boost revenue and earnings. Gilead is set to report quarterly financial results in August and could provide an update on the drug. The company has beaten analyst estimates in five straight quarters and beaten analyst revenue estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters.

