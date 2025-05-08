US Foods Dishes Out 40% Net Income Gain, Readies $1 Billion Buyback

Zinger Key Points
- US Foods Q1 sales rose 4.5% to $9.35B, missing estimates slightly.
- FY25 guidance reaffirmed; company also announced $1B buyback plan.
US Foods Holding Corp. USFD shares are trading higher after the company reported first-quarter results.
The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 68 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 69 cents. Quarterly sales of $9.35 billion (up 4.5% year over year) missed the Street view of $9.38 billion.
Sysco reported a 1.1% rise in total case volume, including a 2.5% increase from independent restaurants, while gross profit grew 8% to $1.6 billion.
Net income surged 40.2% to $115 million, and adjusted EBITDA rose 9.3% to $389 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.2%, an increase of 18 basis points compared to the prior year.
CEO Dave Flitman noted how adjusted diluted EPS increased 26% “despite the challenging operating environment and weather-related headwinds.”
Total case volume rose 1.1% year-over-year, led by a 2.5% gain in independent restaurant volume.
Healthcare and hospitality volumes grew 6.1% and 3.6%, respectively, while chain volume declined 4.3%.
Adjusted Gross profit was $1.6 billion, an increase of 5.1% from the prior year. Adjusted Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 17.3%.
On May 7, the company authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.
Outlook: US Foods reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.69 to $3.88, compared to the $3.79 analyst estimate.
The company also maintained its fiscal 2025 sales outlook of $39.39 billion to $40.15 billion, compared with the $39.75 billion estimate.
Price Action: US Foods shares are trading higher by 4.51% to $72.29 at last check Thursday.
