MercadoLibre, Applied Materials And A Healthcare Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal at Cerity Partners named Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Prisco maintained an Overweight rating for Applied Materials on June 24, raising the price target from $200 to $220.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, picked UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH.

Lending support to his choice, JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill maintained a UnitedHealth Group rating of Overweight on June 20 and raised the price target from $405 to $418.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Joseph M. Terranova is a senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI as his final trade.

Supporting his choice, Susquehanna analyst James Friedman, on June 26, maintained a Positive rating for MercadoLibre and raised the price target from $ 2,840 to $ 2,975.

Price Action:

Applied Materials shares fell 0.1% to close at $183.07 on Monday.

UnitedHealth Group rose 0.9% to settle at $311.97 during the session.

MercadoLibre shares gained 2.1% to settle at $2,613.63 on Monday.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock