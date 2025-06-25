June 25, 2025 1:28 PM 2 min read

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, KKR And A Tech Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM surged to a new all-time high on Tuesday.

Supporting his view, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck, on June 23, maintained JPMorgan with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $236 to $240.

Kari Firestone, Co-founder and Chair Emerita of Aureus Asset Management, named Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO, a private equity firm which focuses on fixed income, as her final trade.

Athene, the subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, announced on June 16, that its Board of Directors has named Grant Kvalheim as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, said she expects good quarter and great forecast from Morgan Stanley MS.

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share, up from $1.82 per share in the year-ago period. The company projects to report revenue of $16.04 billion compared to $15.02 billion a year earlier.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, said Amphenol Corporation APH hit another all-time high on Tuesday.

Lending support to his choice, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney, on June 10, maintained Amphenol with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $90 to $102.

Price Action:

  • JPMorgan shares gained 1.1% to close at $281.26 on Tuesday.
  • KKR rose 0.2% to settle at $122.60 during the session.
  • Morgan Stanley shares gained 1.4% to settle at $135.90 during the session.
  • Amphenol gained 0.6% to close at $95.80 on Tuesday.

