Nvidia, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, saying the IPO window opens at this point and it should benefit from a major standpoint.

As per recent news, Goldman Sachs Asset Management on Wednesday announced that the Fund’s Board of Trustees, at the recommendation of GSAM, has approved a plan of liquidation for each Fund.

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, picked NVIDIA Corporation NVDA as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley maintained Nvidia with an Overweight rating on June 17 and raised the price target from $170 to $200.

Bill Baruch, founder and president of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, named MasTec, Inc. MTZ, an industrial name. He added that the company's power delivery is up 58% year over year.

Lending support to his choice, Goldman Sachs analyst Ati Modak upgraded MasTec from Neutral to Buy on June 6 and raised the price target from $156 to $195.

Joseph Terranova, senior managing director of Virtus Investment Partners, said JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is up 35% from its April low.

On the earnings front, JPMorgan will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 15, to review second-quarter financial results.

Price Action:

Goldman Sachs shares gained 1.7% to close at $635.24 on Wednesday.

Nvidia rose 0.9% to settle at $145.48 during the session.

MasTec shares gained 1.2% to settle at $164.66 during the session.

JPMorgan gained 1.7% to close at $273.96 on Wednesday.

