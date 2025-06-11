June 11, 2025 8:16 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Says Joby Aviation Is 'Good' And He's Going With It

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY is “good” and he is going with it.

In support of his view, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Amit Dayal maintained Joby Aviation with a Buy rating on June 9 and raised the price target from $9 to $13.

“You're in good shape. That's Rene Haas [CEO of ARM Holdings],” Cramer said when asked about Arm Holdings plc ARM. “He is a partner of Nvidia NVDA.”

Benchmark analyst Cody Acree, on June 9, reiterated ARM Holdings with a Hold rating.

When asked about Papa John’s International, Inc. PZZA, Cramer said it is a “wait and see situation with [Todd] Penegor [CEO of Papa John’s Pizza].”

On the earnings front, the company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 36 cents on May 8, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 35 cents. Quarterly sales of $518.31 million (up 1% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $513.55 million.

Price Action:

  • Joby shares gained 2.3% to settle at $9.44 on Tuesday.
  • Arm gained 1.5% to settle at $140.63 on Tuesday.
  • Papa John's shares fell 4.6% to close at $48.20.
Image was created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

