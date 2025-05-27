May 27, 2025 9:22 AM 2 min read

Nvidia, Cisco, Chipotle And A Basic Materials Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning CIO, named NVIDIA Corporation NVDA as his final trade ahead of the quarterly earnings report. The company has topped top and bottom line estimates for the past four quarters and he expects Nvidia to do the same when they report earnings this week.

Nvidia is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings, after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 28. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 88 cents per share on revenue of $43.54 billion.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO is going to benefit from data centers.

Supporting his view, Cisco Systems, on May 14, reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results, raised its FY25 guidance, and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said Rio Tinto Group RIO has 9 times earnings, 6% dividend yield, and also has a new CEO coming on at the end of the year.

Rio Tinto on Thursday disclosed that its CEO Jakob Stausholm will step down from his role later this year. Jakob joined the company in 2018 as executive director and CFO and took on the role of CEO in January 2021.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, said that although Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has been a disappointment this year, unit growth and margin expansion are set to expand.

As per the recent news, Chipotle Mexican Grill, on May 6, named Jason Kidd as its chief operating officer.

Price Action:

  • Nvidia shares fell 1.2% to close at $131.29 on Friday.
  • Cisco shares fell 0.4% to close at $63.11 on Friday.
  • Rio Tinto gained 0.8% to settle at $61.58 during Friday's session.
  • Chipotle shares fell 0.3% to close at $50.63.

