On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, mentioned the huge week for The Boeing Company BA.

As per recent news, Boeing disclosed on May 13 that Saudi Arabia-based AviLease placed its first direct order for the purchase of 20 737-8 jets, along with options for an additional 10 aircraft.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner at Requisite Capital Management, named Dell Technologies Inc. DELL, which is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on May 29.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share, up from $1.27 per share in the year-ago period. Dell projects to report quarterly revenue of $23.17 billion, compared to $22.24 billion a year earlier.

Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, picked UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH as his final trade.

UnitedHealth shares closed higher on Friday, rebounding after falling Thursday on a report indicating the company is under investigation by the US Department of Justice for possible Medicare fraud. The company said it has not been notified by the Department of Justice of the supposed criminal investigation reported.

Stephen Weiss, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named QXO, Inc. QXO as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, QXO, on May 8, posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter.

Price Action:

Dell shares gained 3% to close at $114.19 on Friday.

UnitedHealth Group shares rose 6.4% to settle at $291.91 during Friday's session.

Boeing shares fell 0.2% to close at $205.82 on Friday.

QXO shares rose 3.2% to $16.79 during the session.

