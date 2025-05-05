3 Stocks Warren Buffett First Bought 24 Years Ago (Hint: Apple's Not One Of Them)'

Apple Inc AAPL might be Berkshire Hathaway Inc's BRK BRK biggest holding today, but it's far from being Warren Buffett's oldest flame.

While Apple accounts for over 28% of Berkshire's portfolio, Buffett only began buying it in the first quarter of 2016. That makes it a relative newcomer compared to three other iconic names Buffett picked up way back in the first quarter of 2001 – and still hasn't let go of.

With the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holding onto these shares for over two decades, these positions reveal how Buffett's best investments aren't always the flashiest – they're the most enduring.

Buffett's Wallet Staple

As of the fourth quarter of 2024, Berkshire owns 151.6 million shares of American Express AXP, now worth nearly $45 billion, making it Buffett's #2 holding at 16.84% of the portfolio.

Buffett's enduring confidence is underlined by a whopping 21.5% ownership stake in the company. Amex's brand loyalty and capital-light business model make it the quintessential Buffett stock – durable, predictable, and slow to leave the wallet.

The Underrated Winner

Moody's MCO doesn't make headlines like Apple or Coke, but it's been compounding quietly in Buffett's portfolio for 24 years. Berkshire owns nearly 25 million shares, worth $11.7 billion, or 4.37% of the portfolio.

It's a classic Buffett play: pricing power, industry dominance and little need for reinvestment.

The OG Buffett Bet

Buffett might be most associated with Coca-Cola KO, and for good reason. Berkshire owns 400 million shares, valued at nearly $25 billion, making up 9.32% of the portfolio.

He once called Coke's brand "the most valuable franchise in the world" – and clearly, he's still sipping.

Apple may rule today's headlines, but these three 24-year veterans quietly built Buffett's empire – one quarter at a time.

