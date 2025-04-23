April 23, 2025 8:36 AM 1 min read

Salesforce, AbbVie, Intuitive Surgical And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, CEO and co-founder, Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he is staying long on 3M Company MMM.

Supporting his view, 3M reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The company reported net sales of $5.95 billion, a 1.0% decline year-over-year (Y/Y), beating the consensus of $ 5.78 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.88, up 10% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $1.77.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked AbbVie Inc. ABBV as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Carter Gould initiated coverage of AbbVie on Tuesday with an Overweight rating and a price target of $210.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named Salesforce, Inc. CRM as his final trade.

Guggenheim analyst John Difucci upgraded Salesforce from Sell to Neutral on Monday.

Stephanie Link of Hightower picked Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG as her final trade.

On the earnings front, Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter revenue of $2.25 billion on Tuesday, beating analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. The robotic-assisted surgery company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.72 per share.

Price Action:

  • 3M shares jumped 8.1% to close at $136.33 on Tuesday.
  • AbbVie gained 2.1% to close at $173.78 during Tuesday's session.
  • Salesforce shares rose 3% to close at $243.39 on Tuesday.
  • Intuitive Surgical shares climbed 2.2% to settle at $478.74 during the session.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock

ABBV Logo
ABBVAbbVie Inc
$174.400.36%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
57.37
Growth
40.29
Quality
52.73
Value
13.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CRM Logo
CRMSalesforce Inc
$251.253.23%
ISRG Logo
ISRGIntuitive Surgical Inc
$513.507.26%
MMM Logo
MMM3M Co
$138.981.94%
Got Questions? Ask
Which healthcare stocks may follow AbbVie's lead?
How will 3M's earnings influence industrial sector?
Could Salesforce upgrades signal tech market revival?
What other robotic surgery companies could benefit from Intuitive Surgical's success?
How might tariff pressures impact manufacturers like 3M?
Are there biotech firms poised for growth with AbbVie's performance?
Which tech stocks could be undervalued post-Salesforce upgrade?
How will positive earnings reports affect investor sentiment?
What trends in robotics could enhance Intuitive Surgical's market position?
Which analysts are bullish on industrial stocks after 3M's results?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Long IdeasNewsMarketsMediaTrading IdeasCNBCHalftime Report Final TradesJim LebenthalJoshua BrownRob SechanStephanie Link

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved