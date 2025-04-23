Salesforce, AbbVie, Intuitive Surgical And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Zinger Key Points
- Rob Sechan picks Salesforce as his final trade.
- Joshua Brown is staying long on 3M Company.
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, CEO and co-founder, Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he is staying long on 3M Company MMM.
Supporting his view, 3M reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The company reported net sales of $5.95 billion, a 1.0% decline year-over-year (Y/Y), beating the consensus of $ 5.78 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.88, up 10% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $1.77.
Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked AbbVie Inc. ABBV as his final trade.
Lending support to his choice, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Carter Gould initiated coverage of AbbVie on Tuesday with an Overweight rating and a price target of $210.
Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named Salesforce, Inc. CRM as his final trade.
Guggenheim analyst John Difucci upgraded Salesforce from Sell to Neutral on Monday.
Stephanie Link of Hightower picked Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG as her final trade.
On the earnings front, Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter revenue of $2.25 billion on Tuesday, beating analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. The robotic-assisted surgery company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.72 per share.
Price Action:
- 3M shares jumped 8.1% to close at $136.33 on Tuesday.
- AbbVie gained 2.1% to close at $173.78 during Tuesday's session.
- Salesforce shares rose 3% to close at $243.39 on Tuesday.
- Intuitive Surgical shares climbed 2.2% to settle at $478.74 during the session.
