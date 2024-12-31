Nvidia, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies Financial And A Leading Brokerage Firm On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Nvidia Corporation NVDA as her final trade.

Nvidia completed acquiring Israeli startup Run:ai, marking its most significant in Israel since its $6.9 billion Mellanox Technologies deal in 2020.

Rob Sechan of NewEdge Wealth picked Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF, saying financials continue to gain market share and should benefit from business optimism.

Jefferies Financial will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share, up from 30 cents per share in the year-ago period. Jefferies Financial projects to report revenue of $1.77 billion for the recent quarter, compared to $1.2 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors picked The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, saying M&A environment will open up in 2025.

On Dec. 10, Goldman Sachs Group CEO David Solomon said that the investment bank might explore becoming a spot market maker for leading cryptocurrencies if more regulatory clarity is provided.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR.

On Dec. 20, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Kyle Voigt maintained Interactive Brokers with a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $152 to $190.

Price Action:

Jefferies Financial shares rose 0.03% to close at $78.87 during Monday's session.

Nvidia shares gained 0.4% to close at $137.49 during Monday's session.

Goldman Sachs fell 0.5% to settle at $573.55 on Monday.

Interactive Brokers Group shares slipped 0.03% to settle at $178.95 on Monday.

