Salesforce, Lockheed Martin, Interactive Brokers And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 12, 2024 10:21 AM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Rob Sechan of NewEdge Wealth picks Salesforce.
  • Joseph M. Terranova names Interactive Brokers Group as his final trade.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Rob Sechan of NewEdge Wealth named Salesforce, Inc. CRM as his final trade.

The company, last week, revealed plans to hire over 1,000 employees to support the sales push for its new AI product, Agentforce, which targets the growing demand for AI-driven automation across various business functions

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, saying the world will still be a violent place. “I know our incoming President [Donald Trump] has the noble goals of curtailing a lot of military activity overseas. I'm not sure it's really in his power,” he added.

On Oct. 29, Barclays analyst David Strauss maintained Lockheed Martin with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $505 to $565.

Anastasia Amoroso of iCapital picked iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR, saying it's not too late to add to small caps.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR is the best performing financials stock for them.

On Oct. 15, Interactive Brokers reported quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.82. Quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion met the analyst consensus estimate and is an increase over revenue of $1.15 billion from the same period last year.

Price Action:

  • Salesforce shares gained 6.1% to close at $341.73 during Monday's session.
  • Lockheed Martin shares rose 1.1% to settle at $570.58 during Monday's session.
  • iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF gained 1.6% during Monday's session.
  • Interactive Brokers shares gained 5.7% to close at $179.49 on Monday.

Long Ideas
