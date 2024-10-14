Delta Air, Sysco And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL as his final trade.

On Oct. 10, Delta Air Lines reported mixed third-quarter results. Delta reported third-quarter operating revenue growth of 1% year-over-year to $15.677 billion, beating the consensus of $14.674 billion. Adjusted operating revenue was $14.594 billion (almost flat YoY). Adjusted average fuel price of $2.53 per gallon, down 9% from last year's quarter. Adjusted EPS was $1.50 (-26% YoY), missing the consensus of $1.52.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC named Sysco Corporation SYY.

Sysco is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share, up from $1.07 per share in the year-ago period. The company projects to report quarterly revenue of $20.47 billion.

Stephen L. Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named GXO Logistics, Inc. GXO.

On Oct. 9, Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa initiated coverage on GXO Logistics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60.

Price Action:

Delta Air gained 2.1% to close at $51.33 during Friday's session.

Sysco shares rose 0.8% to settle at $74.42 on Friday.

GXO Logistics shares gained 6.7% to settle at $61.98 on Friday.

