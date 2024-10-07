CrowdStrike, Deckers, Ares Management And A Big Bank Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Rob Sechan of NewEdge Wealth named Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK because of jobs report.

On Sept. 13, Deckers Brands announced stockholder approval of six-for-one forward stock split and proportionate increase in authorized common stock.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked Citigroup Inc. C.

On Sept. 26, Citigroup inked an exclusive agreement with Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO to establish a $25 billion private credit and direct lending program. The program will start in North America, potentially expanding to other regions. The strategic program aims to enhance access for corporate and sponsor clients to the private lending capital pool, ensuring funding certainty for strategic transactions.

Jason Snipe of Ares Management Corporation named Ares Management Corporation Inc. ARES, saying he likes the secular trends.

Ares Management will report earnings for the third quarter ending Sept. 30 on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, before the opening bell.

Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors said CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD is still down 26% from its highs.

The company, last week, disclosed an expansion of the CrowdStrike Marketplace, a hub for top-tier security products compatible with CrowdStrike. This move enhances the Marketplace Private Offer program, allowing solution providers to engage with CrowdStrike Falcon-integrated technologies.

Price Action:

Deckers shares gained 6.4% to close at $166.81 during Friday's session.

Citi shares rose 2.2% to settle at $62.64 on Friday.

Ares Management shares gained 2.1% to close at $160.39 during Friday's session.

CrowdStrike Holdings shares gained 3% to settle at $ 292.24 on Friday.

