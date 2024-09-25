Cisco, PayPal, Citizens Financial And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL continues to make new highs. “I am rolling up my stop-loss, but staying with the trade,” he added.

On Sept. 23, Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane maintained PayPal with a Buy and raised the price target from $74 to $94.

Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets said Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG has a 4% dividend yield and 18% free cash flow yield.

On Sept. 20, Citizens Financial Group announced the appointment of Claude E. Wade to the company’s board of directors, effective March 1, 2025. The company also said Wendy Watson will retire from the board after her current term expires at the annual meeting of shareholders in April 2025.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO will quietly hit a fresh high for the year.

On Aug. 16, HSBC analyst Stephen Bersey upgraded Cisco from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $46 to $58.

Shannon Saccocia of NB Private Wealth named iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF IYR as her final trade.

Price Action:

PayPal gained 0.1% to close at $78.40 during Tuesday's session.

Citizens Financial shares fell 0.7% to settle at $40.76 on Tuesday.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF rose slightly by 0.03% during Tuesday's session.

Cisco shares gained 0.6% to close at $52.52 on Tuesday.

