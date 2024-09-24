Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX

Dividend Yield: 9.83%

9.83% Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $14 to $11 on Aug. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $14 to $11 on Aug. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $11 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Asiya Merchant initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $11 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On Sept. 17, Xerox said CFO Xavier Heiss will retire on Feb. 1, 2025.

On Sept. 17, Xerox said CFO Xavier Heiss will retire on Feb. 1, 2025.

Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI

Dividend Yield: 4.93%

4.93% Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $12 on April 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%

analyst Saree Boroditsky initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $12 on April 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60% Sidoti & Co. analyst John Franzreb downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on March 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst John Franzreb downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on March 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On Sept. 12, Methode Electronics’ board named Mark Schwabero as new Chairman of the Board.

On Sept. 12, Methode Electronics' board named Mark Schwabero as new Chairman of the Board.

HP Inc. HPQ

Dividend Yield: 3.13%

3.13% Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $37 to $35 on Sept. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $37 to $35 on Sept. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $33 to $32 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $33 to $32 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: On Aug. 28, HP reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and increased its share repurchase authorization to $10 billion in total.

On Aug. 28, HP reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and increased its share repurchase authorization to $10 billion in total.

