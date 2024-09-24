Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.
Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.
Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX
- Dividend Yield: 9.83%
- Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $14 to $11 on Aug. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.
- Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $11 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
- Recent News: On Sept. 17, Xerox said CFO Xavier Heiss will retire on Feb. 1, 2025.
Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI
- Dividend Yield: 4.93%
- Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $12 on April 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%
- Sidoti & Co. analyst John Franzreb downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on March 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
- Recent News: On Sept. 12, Methode Electronics’ board named Mark Schwabero as new Chairman of the Board.
HP Inc. HPQ
- Dividend Yield: 3.13%
- Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $37 to $35 on Sept. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
- Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $33 to $32 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.
- Recent News: On Aug. 28, HP reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and increased its share repurchase authorization to $10 billion in total.
