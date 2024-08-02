Jim Cramer Says Tyler Has 'A Stellar Reputation,' Won't Overlook Taiwan Semiconductor 'Political Risk'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Wells Fargo & Company WFC is a buy right here.

On July 23, the San Francisco-based company announced a 14% increase in quarterly dividend to 40 cents from 35 cents per share.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL is a “really good company with a stellar reputation,” he said.

On July 24, Tyler Technologies reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.

“When we see parabolic moves, we cut our position in half, we let the rest run,” Cramer said when asked about Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN.

Lumen is set to release 2024 fiscal year second quarter earnings on Aug. 6.

The “Mad Money” host said there is a political risk in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM. “I am not going to overlook the political risk, but I can tell you it's a great company,” he added.

On July 18, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

“That's a dice roll,” Cramer said about CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. CX. “I have no conviction in that company whatsoever right now.”

On July 25, Cemex posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

Price Action:

Wells Fargo shares fell 4.2% to settle at $56.88 on Thursday.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares fell 4.6% to close at $158.18.

Tyler Technologies shares gained 0.3% to close at $569.71.

Cemex shares fell 2.7% to settle at $6.25 on Thursday.

Lumen Technologies shares rose 5.4% to close at $3.32 on Thursday.

Read Next: