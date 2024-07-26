Freeport-McMoRan, Pfizer, Danaher And An Industrial Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX as her final trade.

On July 23, Freeport-McMoRan said second-quarter revenue came in at $6.62 billion, beating the consensus of $5.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was 46 cents, beating the consensus of 38 cents. The company also announced a $7.5 billion expansion of its El Abra copper mine in northern Chile. Freshly-appointed CEO Kathleen Quirk made this announcement during an earnings call.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management picked Pfizer Inc. PFE.

Pfizer announced Thursday that the European Commission approved a conditional marketing authorization for DURVEQTIX, a gene therapy for severe and moderately severe hemophilia B in adults whom meet certain criteria.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors named Danaher Corporation DHR.

On July 23, Danaher reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. The company's second-quarter sales decreased 3% year-over-year to $5.743 billion, beating the consensus of $5.59 billion.

Bill Baruch of Blue Line Capital picked United Rentals, Inc. URI as his final trade.

On July 24, United Rentals posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also updated its 2024 revenue outlook from $14.95 billion-$15.45 billion to $15.05 billion-$15.35 billion.

Freeport-McMoRan shares gained 0.8% to close at $44.53 on Thursday.

Pfizer gained 0.7% to settle at $30.18 during Thursday's session.

Danaher shares gained 1.6% to settle at $270.09 on Thursday.

United Rentals shares climbed 5.4% to close at $754.26 on Thursday.

