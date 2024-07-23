Jim Cramer Recommends Not Selling Vertiv, Says Buy This Social Media Stock 'Hand Over Fist'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Salesforce, Inc. CRM has been a huge winner and recommended holding the stock. “It does have trouble getting traction,” he added.

Salesforce reportedly cut around 300 roles to streamline operations, highlighting the tech industry's ongoing focus on cost control.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA has been a rocket, Cramer said. “If I were you, I would take some off the table.”

On May 9, ADMA Biologics reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong FY24 and FY25 revenue guidance.

When asked about Ouster, Inc. OUST, he said, “I would actually take some off the table. It's another part of this big small cap rally that we keep talking about. I think it's gotten ahead of itself.”

Ouster will report its financial results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The Mad Money host recommended holding on to Vertiv Holdings Co VRT and not selling it.

Westerville, Ohio-based Vertiv said it will report its second-quarter results before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 24.

Cramer recommended to hold Suncor Energy Inc. SU. “I think you're in good shape with it,” he added.

On July 18, Wolfe Research analyst Doug Leggate reinstated Suncor Energy with an Outperform rating.

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA has had a “very, very big run,” he said. “I would just hold on to the stock, and if it dropped anymore I would actually do some buying.”

On July 16, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Harbour maintained Cava Group with an Overweight ratingand raised the price target from $85 to $90.

Cramer recommended to buy Pinterest, Inc. PINS “hand over fist.”

Pinterest will release financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, July 30 after the closing bell.

Price Action:

Salesforce shares gained 2.6% to settle at $254.08 on Monday.

Pinterest shares rose 0.8% to settle at $41.10.

Suncor Energy rose 0.7% to close at $38.78.

Cava shares rose 0.4% to settle at $80.31 on Monday.

ADMA Biologics shares rose 2.9% to close at $13.75 on Monday.

Ouster shares gained 0.9% to settle at $14.17 during Monday's session.

Vertiv shares rose 3% to close at $87.85 on Monday.

Read Next: