Alphabet, Ventas, ASML And A Pharmaceutical Giant On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL as his final trade on CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades.”

Google by Alphabet, last week, declared a $2 billion investment plan to establish its inaugural data center and Google Cloud region in Malaysia.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC said Ventas, Inc. VTR has a 3.6% dividend yield.

On May 1, Ventas reported better-than-expected first-quarter FFO and sales results. The company also reiterated its guidance.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners picked ASML Holding N.V. ASML.

On April 17, ASML reported a fiscal first-quarter 2024 net sales of €5.29 billion, down 21.6% year-on-year. In USD, sales of $5.75 billion missed the consensus of $6.13 billion. Net bookings for the first quarter were €3.61 billion, compared to €3.75 billion a year ago, down from fourth-quarter net bookings of €9.19 billion.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Pfizer Inc. PFE is breaking above its 50-day moving average for the first time in 18 months.

On Friday, Pfizer released longer-term follow-up results from the Phase 3 CROWN trial evaluating Lorbrena (lorlatinib) available in Europe as Lorviqua versus Xalkori (crizotinib) in people with previously untreated, anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Price Action:

Ventas shares fell 0.1% to close at $50.00 on Tuesday.

Alphabet shares rose 0.4% to close at $175.13 during Tuesday's session.

ASML fell 1.5% to settle at $950.81 during Tuesday's session.

Pfizer shares rose 0.6% to close at $29.49 on Tuesday.

