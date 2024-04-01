CommScope Holding And 2 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones index closed higher by around 0.1% on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Agrify
- The Trade: Agrify Corporation AGFY Chairman and CEO Raymond Nobu Chang acquired a total of 1,842,104 shares an average price of $0.38. To acquire these shares, it cost around $699,999.
- What’s Happening: On Feb. 29, Agrify announced a $3.4 million sales order from HarvestWorks Farm.
- What Agrify Does: Agrify Corp provides hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace and provides equipment and solutions for cultivation, extraction, post-processing, and testing for the cannabis and hemp industry.
CommScope Holding
- The Trade: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM EVP and CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired a total of 11,600 shares at at an average price of $1.25. To acquire these shares, it cost around $ $14,500.
- What’s Happening: On March 13, B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained CommScope Hldg with an Underperform and lowered the price target from $2 to $1.
- What CommScope Holding Does: CommScope Holding Co Inc is a provider of infrastructure solutions for communication, data center and entertainment networks.
Rezolute
- The Trade: Rezolute, Inc. RZLT Chief Medical Officer Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired a total of 500 shares at an average price of $2.55. The insider spent around $1,275 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: On Feb. 13, Rezolute posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- What Rezolute Does: Rezolute Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops novel, sustained-release injectable therapies.
