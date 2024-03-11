This Analyst With 87% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 20% Upside In Broadcom - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, following the release of jobs data for the month of February. All three major indices closed the week lower, with the S&P 500 falling 0.26% and the blue-chip Dow declining 0.93%.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Chris Caso

Analyst Firm: Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL and raised the price target from $70 to $90 on March 8, 2024. This analyst sees over 20% upside in the stock.

Recent News: On March 7, Marvell Technology reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak first-quarter guidance.

Analyst: Mark Kelley

Analyst Firm: Stifel

Stifel Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained a Hold rating on Nexxen International Ltd. NEXN and boosted the price target from $4 to $5.5 on March 7, 2024. This analyst sees around 4% upside in the stock.

Recent News: On March 6, Nexxen International posted upbeat quarterly results.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom Inc. AVGO and increased the price target from $1,240 to $1,566 on March 8, 2024. This analyst sees over 20% upside in the stock.

Recent News: On March 7, Broadcom reported quarterly earnings of $10.99 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.29, a 6.39% increase over earnings of $10.33 per share from the same period last year.

Analyst: Keith Hughes

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Ferguson plc FERG and raised the price target from $197 to $230 on March 6, 2024. This analyst sees around 14% surge in the stock.

Recent News: On March 5, Ferguson posted worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Analyst: Shrenik Kothari

Analyst Firm: Baird

Baird Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD and raised the price target from $281 to $350 on March 6, 2024. This analyst sees around 9% upside in the stock.

Recent News: On March 5, CrowdStrike said its fourth-quarter revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $845.34 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $839.04 million.

