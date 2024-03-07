Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In March

Loading... Loading...

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB

On Feb. 15, Pacific Biosciences posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. "Our team successfully executed its goals in 2023 and launched PacBio on a trajectory this company has never seen before," said Christian Henry, President and CEO of PacBio. "We continue to build solutions across the workflow, allowing our customers to further scale on HiFi, and we are encouraged to see how researchers are already making discoveries and shifting paradigms with the power and economics of Revio and the extraordinary accuracy of Onso." The company’s stock fell around 27% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $4.0050 .

RSI Value: 28.98

28.98 PACB Price Action: Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California fell 4% to close at $4.1750 on Wednesday.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD

On Feb. 29, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals released topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 STARS trial of once-weekly subcutaneous apraglutide in reducing parenteral support (PS) (drugs given by routes other than the digestive tract) dependency in adult patients with short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). The company’s stock fell around 19% over the past five days. It has a 52-week low of $8.07.

RSI Value: 21.99

21.99 IRWD Price Action: Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals fell 7.5% to close at $8.62 on Wednesday.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART

On Feb. 28, Integra Lifesciences posted downbeat quarterly results. The company’s stock fell around 8% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $33.44.

RSI Value: 28.88

28.88 IART Price Action: Shares of Integra LifeSciences fell 1.2% to close at $36.11 on Wednesday.

Read More: Kroger, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday