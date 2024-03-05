Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy .

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST

Dividend Yield: 3.80%

3.80% Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $20 to $21 on Jan. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Simon Yarmak maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $20 to $21 on Jan. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Oppenheimer analyst Tyler Batory maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $21 to $23 on Jan. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Tyler Batory maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $21 to $23 on Jan. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: On Feb. 21, Host Hotels & Resorts posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE

Dividend Yield: 4.03%

4.03% Deutsche Bank analyst Omotayo Okusanya initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $140 on Jan. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Omotayo Okusanya initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $140 on Jan. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Evercore ISI Group analyst Steve Sakwa maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $137 to $135 on Aug. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Steve Sakwa maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $137 to $135 on Aug. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Recent News: Alexandria Real Estate Equities said it will release its first quarter 2024 operating and financial results on April 23, 2024.

Regency Centers Corporation REG

Dividend Yield: 4.26%

4.26% Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $70 on Feb. 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Dori Kesten initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $70 on Feb. 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Truist Securities analyst Ki Bin Kim maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $71 to $72 on Jan. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Ki Bin Kim maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $71 to $72 on Jan. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On Feb. 8, Regency Centers posted upbeat fourth-quarter sales.

Read More: Stitch Fix, Target And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday