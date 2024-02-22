General Motors, CME Group, Leidos And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS is still cheap. "I buy it here," he added.

Leidos reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Feb 13. The company reported fourth-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $3.98 billion, beating the consensus of $3.80 billion. It clocked an adjusted EPS of $1.99, up 9% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $1.74, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named General Motors Company GM as his final trade.

GM has reportedly issued a stop sale order on all its 2024 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize trucks owing to software quality issues.

Anastasia Amoroso of iCapital picked Amplify Cybersecurity ETF HACK, which fell 5% on Wednesday.

Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named CME Group Inc. CME.

CME Group reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 14. The company posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share, beating market estimates of $2.28 per share. The company’s sales came in at $1.44 billion versus expectations of $1.43 billion.

Leidos shares gained 0.4% to close at $123.95 on Wednesday.

General Motors shares gained 1.2% to $39.49 during Wednesday’s session.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF fell 5% on Wednesday.

CME Group shares gained 1.9% to close at $215.00.

