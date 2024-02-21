Over $1M Bet On This Real Estate Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

Although U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tile Shop Holdings

The Trade: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. TTSH 10% owner Pleasant Lake Partners LLC acquired a total of 11,900 shares an average price of $6.89. To acquire these shares, it cost around $82,036.

What's Happening: Tile Shop Holdings, during November, posted downbeat quarterly sales.

Tile Shop Holdings, during November, posted downbeat quarterly sales. What Tile Shop Holdings Does: Tile Shop Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States.

Wilson Bank Holding

The Trade: Wilson Bank Holding Company WBHC Director Will Jordan acquired a total of 1,049 shares at an average price of $71.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $75,004.

What's Happening: The company has a market capitalization of $2.043 billion.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.043 billion. What Wilson Bank Holding Does: Wilson Bank Holding Co is a Tennessee-based bank holding company.

Agree Realty

The Trade: Agree Realty Corporation ADC Director John Rakolta Jr bought a total of 20,430 shares at an average price of $57.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.16 million.

What's Happening: Agree Realty posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter.

Agree Realty posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. What Agree Realty Does: Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-leading tenants.

