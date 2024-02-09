DBV Technologies And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed higher by around 50 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Dalrada Financial

Chief Executive Officer Brian Bonar acquired a total of 52,600 shares an average price of $0.22. To acquire these shares, it cost around $11,831. What’s Happening: The company’s stock fell around 16% over the past month.

The company’s stock fell around 16% over the past month. What Dalrada Financial Does: Dalrada Financial Corp is a United States-based company engaged in providing financial, insurance, benefit, and business process outsourcing products and services to companies.

Research Frontiers

: Director Darryl Daigle acquired a total of 1,000 shares at at an average price of $1.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1,000. What’s Happening : On Nov. 2, Research Frontiers posted a narrower third-quarter loss.

: On Nov. 2, Research Frontiers posted a narrower third-quarter loss. What Research Frontiers Does: Research Frontiers Inc is engaged in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light.

DBV Technologies

: Director Adora Ndu acquired a total of 1,825 shares at an average price of $0.89. The insider spent around $1,624 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : On Nov. 10, DBV Technologies announced 2-year results from ongoing Phase 3 open-label extension to the EPITOPE trial (EPOPEX) of Viaskin™ peanut in toddlers.

: On Nov. 10, DBV Technologies announced 2-year results from ongoing Phase 3 open-label extension to the EPITOPE trial (EPOPEX) of Viaskin™ peanut in toddlers. What DBV Technologies Does: DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a novel technology platform called Viaskin.



