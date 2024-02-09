Tesla, Uber, Columbia Banking And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Liz Young named ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL as her final trade.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC said Columbia Banking System, Inc. COLB has a 7.8% yield.

Columbia Banking System reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company posted adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, missing market estimates of 79 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $519.16 million versus expectations of $526.68 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Bill Baruch of Blue Line Capital picked Tesla, Inc. TSLA.

The Austin, Texas-based carmaker cut prices on its costliest Model Y version in Canada, days after it cut prices on two of its lower-priced versions. The Model Y Performance is now priced at C$69,990 ($51,911.23) on the company website, down 5.8% or C$4,300 (about $3190) from the earlier starting price of C$74,290 ($55,100).

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER as his final trade.

Uber reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The company posted fourth-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 15% year-on-year to $9.94 billion, beating the consensus of $9.76 billion. Uber’s GAAP EPS of 29 cents beat the consensus of 17 cents.

Price Action:

Columbia Banking shares gained 2.2% to close at $18.78 on Thursday.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF slipped 0.2% during Thursday’s session.

Shares of Tesla rose 1.1% to settle at $189.56 on Thursday.

Uber shares gained 1.4% to close at $71.61 on Thursday.

Check This Out: Top 5 Financial Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In Q1

Image: Pixabay