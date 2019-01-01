QQQ
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS: NOBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF's (NOBL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)?

A

The stock price for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS: NOBL) is $88.76 last updated Today at 7:32:24 PM.

Q

Does ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 20, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) operate in?

A

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.