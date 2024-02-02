Expensify And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed higher by more than 350 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Retractable Technologies

The Trade: Retractable Technologies, Inc. RVP President and CEO Thomas J Shaw acquired a total of 6,950 shares an average price of $1.19. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8,266.

President and CEO Thomas J Shaw acquired a total of 6,950 shares an average price of $1.19. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8,266. What’s Happening: On Nov. 14, Retractable Technologies reported that its loss from operations was $8.7 million for the first nine months of 2023.

On Nov. 14, Retractable Technologies reported that its loss from operations was $8.7 million for the first nine months of 2023. What Retractable Technologies Does: Retractable Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession.

Expensify

The Trade : Expensify, Inc. EXFY SF Roofdeck GP LLC acquired a total of 41,456 shares at at an average price of $1.77. To acquire these shares, it cost around $73,377.

: SF Roofdeck GP LLC acquired a total of 41,456 shares at at an average price of $1.77. To acquire these shares, it cost around $73,377. What’s Happening : Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin recently maintained Expensify with a Neutral and raised the price target from $2 to $3.

: Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin recently maintained Expensify with a Neutral and raised the price target from $2 to $3. What Expensify Does: Expensify Inc is a cloud-based expense management software platform that helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money.

Perspective Therapeutics

The Trade : Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. CATX Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired a total of 127,206 shares at an average price of $0.71. The insider spent around $90,710 to buy those shares.

: Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired a total of 127,206 shares at an average price of $0.71. The insider spent around $90,710 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Perspective Therapeutics signed a license agreement with Stony Brook University for its pre-targeting platform.

: Perspective Therapeutics signed a license agreement with Stony Brook University for its pre-targeting platform. What Perspective Therapeutics Does: Perspective Therapeutics Inc is a medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering various treatment applications for cancers throughout the body.

Processa Pharmaceuticals

The Trade : Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA Chief Business - Strategy Off Patrick Lin acquired a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $2.38. The insider spent around $9,525 to buy those shares.

: Chief Business - Strategy Off Patrick Lin acquired a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $2.38. The insider spent around $9,525 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Processa Pharmaceuticals priced a public offering of 1.56 million shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and common warrants to purchase up to 1.56 million shares at a combined public offering price per share of common stock (or per pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and accompanying common warrant of $4.50.

: Processa Pharmaceuticals priced a public offering of 1.56 million shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and common warrants to purchase up to 1.56 million shares at a combined public offering price per share of common stock (or per pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and accompanying common warrant of $4.50. What Processa Pharmaceuticals Does: Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on the development of drug products that are intended to improve the survival and quality of life for patients who have an unmet medical need.



