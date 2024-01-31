Nucor, Sabra Health Care And A Major Investment Bank: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. SBRA has a 9% yield and 5% earnings growth.

Deutsche Bank analyst Omotayo Okusanya initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21. Sabra Health Care recently named Jessica Flores as executive vice president and chief accounting officer.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management picked The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS. It looks like a breakout is in progress, he added.

On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck upgraded Goldman Sachs from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $333 to $449. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained the stock with an Outperform and raised the price target from $491 to $506.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Nucor Corporation NUE, which reported upbeat quarterly earnings on Monday.

Nucor reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.16 per share, which topped analyst estimates of $2.87 per share. Quarterly sales of $7.70 billion clocked in above analyst expectations of $7.65 billion, an 11.74% decrease over sales of $8.72 billion from the same period last year.

Price Action:

Sabra Health Care shares gained 0.7% to close at $13.58 on Tuesday.

Shares of Goldman Sachs rose 1.7% to close at $386.87 on Tuesday.

Nucor shares gained 6.9% to settle at $188.90 during Tuesday’s session.

Check This Out: Insiders Buying Compass Minerals International And 2 Other Stocks

Photo: Shutterstock