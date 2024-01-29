General Motors, Hercules Capital, Toast And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named Hercules Capital, Inc. HTGC as her final trade.

On Jan. 16, Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander downgraded Hercules Capital from Buy to Neutral and announced a $17.5 price target.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named General Motors Company GM, which is scheduled to release earnings this week.

GM is scheduled to report earnings on Jan. 30, 2024. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share, down from $2.12 per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to post revenue of $38.97 billion, compared to $43.11 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management picked Toast, Inc. TOST.

On Jan. 10, Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance upgraded Toast from Neutral to Buy and announced a $24 price target. During November, Toast said third-quarter revenue grew 37% year-over-year to $1.032 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly loss of 9 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 10 cents per share.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI.

Price Action

Hercules Capital shares gained 1.3% to close at $17.56.

GM shares rose 0.1% to close at $35.18 on Friday.

Toast shares gained 5.1% to settle at $17.45.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF rose 0.1% during Friday’s session.

Image: Shutterstock