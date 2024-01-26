These 3 Energy Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Civitas Resources, Inc. CIVI

Dividend Yield: 9.59%

9.59% BMO Capital analyst Phillip Jungwirth initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $95 on Aug. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Phillip Jungwirth initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $95 on Aug. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Roth MKM analyst Leo Mariani reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $74 on June 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%.

analyst Leo Mariani reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $74 on June 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%. Recent News: Vitol Holding recently reported a 7.1% passive stake in Civitas Resources in a 13G Filing.

APA Corporation APA

Dividend Yield: 3.12%

3.12% Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating and cut the price target from $44 to $43 on Jan. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating and cut the price target from $44 to $43 on Jan. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $53 to $52 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $53 to $52 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: APA recently promoted Stephen J. Riney to President and CFO.

Valero Energy Corporation VLO

Dividend Yield: 3.18%

3.18% Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $154 to $155 on Jan. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $154 to $155 on Jan. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and increased the price target from $168 to $171 on Oct. 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and increased the price target from $168 to $171 on Oct. 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: Valero Energy reported fourth-quarter revenue of $35.41 billion, which missed the consensus of $35.69 billion. Adjusted EPS was $3.55, beating the consensus of $2.95.

